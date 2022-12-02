Comic Con coming to Telford this weekend - with guest stars such as Christopher Eccleston and George Takei

Telford Comic Con at the International Centre

Christopher Eccleston, George Takei, Nick Frost and Andrew Scott are among the big names scheduled to meet the fans during the two-day extravaganza at Telford International Centre.

Fans of Stranger Things will recognise Brett Gelman, who plays Murray, Eduardo Franco, who plays Argyle and Alec Utgoff who plays Alexei.

Disciples of the Wizarding World will have the chance to mingle with Hogwarts' caretaker, actor David Bradley, Griffindor's goal-keeper, actor Sean Biggerstaff and Victoria Yeates aka Bunty Broadacre from Fantastic Beasts.

Comic-con regulars, Chris Barrie from Red Dwarf, Doctors Sylvester McCoy and Peter Davison, and wrestler Kurt Angle will also be among the guests alongside a whole host of writers, artists and voice actors available for meeting and greeting during the weekend.

Aside from guests, the venue is set to be jam-packed with stalls, arcades, live gaming tournaments, panels and cosplay competitions.

Priority entry tickets are already sold out, but you can still get your hands on general entry tickets for £29.99 for adults, £11.99 for under 14s. Under sevens go free with a full paying adult.