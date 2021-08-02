Wellington Community Art Gallery inaugural exhibition

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 30/07/2021..Pic in Wellington where Welliart have opened the new Wellington Community Art Gallery, with spaces for art, wellbeing sessions and much more. Founders and artists: Mary Herber Davies and Heather Reid..

The creative talents of 15 residents are currently on display at the new Wellington Community Art Gallery which has been set up by good friends Heather Reid and Mary Herber-Davies.

They decided to set up the gallery to support business and council efforts to generate footfall in the town and promote its diversity.

Following the weekend's launch the project based on the ground floor at 8 Duke Street, Wellington, will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am-2.30pm to co-incide with the town's market days.

Mrs Reid, 53, who grew up in Jamaica, moved to Telford a decade ago due to her husband's NHS work.

"During the lockdown as many other people did, I resurrected my art which I'd left behind at high school. I found that I thoroughly enjoyed the process and wellbeing that comes when you exercise your creativity.

"I had a chat with my dear friend Mary Herber-Davies who has lived in Wellington for much longer than me and together we felt that this was an opportunity to strengthen community spirit to add to the interest and appeal of the place.

"There are other ventures going on as well, such as Wellington Orbit cinema. But when we first discussed what we could do, we felt we could add to the flavour too," she says.

"Our goal is to kindle the creativity that’s in each of us while supporting local artists who reflect the diversity of today’s Wellington," the mother-of-four adds

The pair, who attend the town's House of Prayer Church, plan to host regular exhibitions, children's art art clubs and parties, elegant art parties for adults, courses, competitions and art therapy groups to help participants overcome grief, loneliness or other challenging emotions.

The inaugural exhibition will run on the opening days until August 13. Visits will be subject to social distancing guidance.