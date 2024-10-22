Shooting onto a stage near you – musical theatre group set for Bonnie and Clyde production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

TADLOP – Telford and District Light Operatic Players – is putting on the show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, from Thursday to Saturday, October 24 to 26.

There will be showings at 7.30pm each day, including a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

TADLOP's production of Bonnie & Clyde opens on Thursday evening.

The production tells the tale of renowned lovers and partners in crime Bonnie and Clyde as their shared desire for fame and excitement lead them to become America’s most wanted criminals.

When the pair are forced to stay on the run, with the reluctant help from close family, the infamous duo resort to murder and robbery to survive.

TADLOP's production of Bonnie & Clyde opens on Thursday evening.

The musical offers an alluring and thrilling adventure with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music with powerful vocals.

TADLOP is an amateur musical theatre company that was originally established in 1972.

TADLOP's production of Bonnie & Clyde opens on Thursday evening.

It has staged most of its productions at Telford Theatre in Oakengates but has temporarily relocated to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury while Telford Theatre’s renovations are taking place.

Tickets for Bonnie and Clyde, which cost £19 per person, are available from the Theatre Severn box office by calling 01743 281281.

People can also find tickets and more information on the theatre’s website at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/bonnie-clyde/.