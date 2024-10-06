Train lovers steam in for Telford model railway show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Telford Railway Modellers Group held its annual exhibition at Charlton Academy in Apley Avenue, Telford.

This year's show featured a wide variety of trains and layouts including, for the first time, a beginner's Duplo layout.

Layouts included Carriers Lane Depot (OO gauge), Fair T'middlin (OO gauge), Afon Adit (OO9 gauge), Malken (N gauge), Matt's Farm Duplo, Llanymynech & Llynclys (0-16.5 gauge), Midford SDJR (N gauge), Welby Street (OO gauge), Bnsf Metra Chicagoland (N gauge), Freshwater Station (EM gauge), Albert Road (OO gauge), Pantmawr North 0, Thomas (OO gauge) and Set Frazal D'ardeche (NM gauge).

James Nalborczyk with sons Sam, 4, and Ben, 8

Hattie Cuff, 4, from Telford enjoys the wooden toy trains

John Waite, one of the organisers, said: "It's been very successful. We had a good, steady turn out with lots of enthusiastic people from aged one and onwards.

"Many people have gone away and said how much they've enjoyed the show, which is the most important thing.

Carl Grocott and Luke Hughes

Andrew Tomlinson from Newport with a diorama built by Stephen Pilbeam who has passed away

"This year we had a small children's wooden railway. Several dads had to sit and wait a while for their children to move on because they were thoroughly enjoying it.

"The exhibitors and members enjoyed, as usual, a wonderful midday lunch courtesy of the members's wives. Much cake was consumed.

A model of Llanymynech station

James, Lily 8 and Arline Wilson from Stafford enjoy the model set at Llanymynech

"We've been talking to the Telford Steam Railway because it is the 200th anniversary of steam railways in the UK next year. We're hoping we can maybe put something on to celebrate it."

Piers Milne from Oldchurch