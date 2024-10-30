Telford sculptor's highly praised Shakespeare inspired work on show at exhibition next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Telford sculptor, who is known for his iconic Commonwealth Games model of a bladed athlete as well as many other works, was commended by Will Tosh, Head of Research at The Globe Theatre, for his 'As You Like It' prints.

An exhibition at the Tudor country house near Wem will showcase the largest ever collection of Chandler's work and take the form of an installation depicting the journey through the play.

Shropshire residents and the general public can visit and view the 'As You Like It-inspired dancers and retrospective exhibition' on two days during the weekend of November 16 and 17 - between 11am and 4pm.

The event is free to attend and unticketed, but children must be supervised.

Chandler will lead workshops that are suitable for anyone above the age of five.

The exhibition will be the biggest ever showcase of the sculptor's work.

The sculptor will lead activities where you can produce greeting cards to take home, and these will also be inspired by Shakespeare's play that is about a quest for harmony in an enchanted forest.

The workshops will last approximately 20 to 30-minutes and take place at noon and 3pm each day. These works will be on a "pay what you can" basis with a recommended £5 contribution to cover materials.

Meanwhile, brief tours will take place to allow public access to the Epidaurus Court - the venue for Old Sir Rowland's theatrical performances. The tours will also look onto the dancing pavement and across to the woodland setting of the play.

The tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 30 people.

To reserve a spot on the workshops, email: cal@jacobchandler.co.uk.