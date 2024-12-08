Strictly Come Dancing: 11th celebrity departs show and misses out on final

Reality star Pete Wicks will miss out on the Strictly Come Dancing final after becoming the 11th celebrity to depart the show.

During Sunday’s results programme, the podcast host, 36, and his dance partner Jowita Przystal faced the dance-off against Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Ghouri and Skorjanec performed their waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin, while Wicks and Przystal performed their Argentine tango to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

After their dances, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Ghouri and Skorjanec who had received a perfect score for their waltz during Saturday night’s show.

Asked about his time on the competition, Wicks said: “It’s been wild. I’ve been quite honest about the fact that I didn’t necessarily want to do this (Strictly) in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it.

“You don’t always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn’t you have a go at it?

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal during the live show for Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’ve tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I’ve done it – it’s been beautiful.”

Asked about his dance partner, he added: “There’s a lot of things I’m going to take away from this, but one of the most special things is you (to Przystal) and I mean that, because you’re one of the most incredible people – not just as a dancer – but as a person.

“You’ve been a ray of sunshine for me.

“You’ve helped me through things in the past three months that I didn’t think I could do and you made me believe in myself and that means more to me than anything.”

Przystal told Wicks: “I just want to say thank you, thank you for the trust you have given me since day one.

“I know it wasn’t easy, but with your hard work, your commitment and your heart, which is the most amazing thing, you were winning every week. For me, every dance was special … even the cha cha in Blackpool!

“Remember on day one you said ‘I’m not going to stay long in this competition because I cannot dance’ but now I can say to you, yes you can.”

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec performing a waltz (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sunday’s results show also featured a performance from Becky Hill, who sang her track Indestructible, and Raye, who took to the stage to sing Genesis, Pt III.

The remaining four couples will take to the dance floor next weekend for the competition’s grand final where they will each perform three dances; their favourite dance of the series, the judge’s pick and a show dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs live on BBC One on Saturday December 14 at 6pm.

Wicks and Przystal will join Fleur East on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday December 9 at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.