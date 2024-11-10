Animated dog Bluey to take to Strictly dancefloor for BBC Children In Need

Animated TV dog Bluey will be transported to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor for the BBC Children In Need appeal show.

The character will appear alongside the professionals to perform a playful dance with moves such as the mashed potato, alligator, and the floss, which viewers can move along to at home.

Bluey is the title character of an Australian children’s TV show that follows the young puppy as she engages in imaginary play with her younger sister Bingo.

The show became a global hit following its premiere in 2018 and has been praised for the way it tackles subjects such as mental health.

For her performance Bluey will be joined by dancers Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Live from Salford, this year’s charity night will be hosted by Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedians Mel Giedroyc and Chris Ramsey, radio presenter Vernon Kay, former The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush.

Professional dancer Jones, 42, said: “Many stars have taken to the ballroom over the years but this is next level.

“I can’t think of any other better occasion for us to say G’day to Bluey than for BBC Children In Need. It’s going to be Fab-Blue-Lous!”

Sam Moor, producer at Ludo Studio, said: “We are so privileged to have Bluey invited on to the Strictly dancefloor to share some of her iconic dance moves.

“Our animators have done an awesome job to bring her into the glittering glamour of the Strictly world and we can’t wait for fans of both shows to enjoy the moment on the Children In Need night.”

Viewers are invited to take part in Bluey’s Dance Mode Challenge, which encourages the public to donate via a digital piggy bank.

A behind-the-scenes glimpse of Bluey’s special dance will be shown during Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two at 6.30pm on Thursday on BBC Two.

This year’s BBC Children In Need appeal show will air at 7pm on Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.