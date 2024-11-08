Ridley Scott teases plans for third Gladiator film inspired by The Godfather II

British filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott said there is “already an idea” for a third instalment to the Gladiator film franchise, inspired by the sequel to Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Gladiator II is set years after Sir Ridley’s historical epic, released in 2000, starring Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The much-anticipated upcoming sequel features Irish star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of late Maximus.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fight it out in Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures/PA)

Sir Ridley confirmed he had edited more than an hour from the first cut of the sequel, before suggesting a third Gladiator film could be in the works instead of an extended version of the film, which he did with the 2023 film Napoleon.

“There’s already an idea,” the 86-year-old director told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve always had this idea based on The Godfather Part II,” referencing the 1974 film following the Corleone crime family.

“Gladiator II definitely signals it could be quite a large success. It’s almost got everything you need for that,” Sir Ridley said.

Irish star Paul Mescal stars in Gladiator II (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Blade Runner director also confirmed he was not planning on retiring any time soon.

“Since (the original) Gladiator, I think I’ve done 16 movies — which is kind of a lot in 20 years,” he said.

“I always envied being an actor and you can do two or three movies a year. They don’t have to do any prep except learn their lines.

“I’ve got to have it written, budget it, cast it, shoot it, make it, edit it, and deliver it.

“…I got good at cutting away all the crap. You can’t have 40 projects in development. That’s a bad idea. I usually have three or four.”

Director Tony Scott died in 2012 (PA)

Sir Ridley confirmed he was asked to direct Top Gun: Maverick after the original 1986 film was directed by his late brother, Tony Scott.

“They asked me to (direct) it and I said ‘I don’t want to follow my brother’,” he said.

“Tony was always interested in today. A lot of my stuff is either historic, fantasy or science fiction.

“Tony didn’t like fantasy — things like Alien or Blade Runner or Legend.”

Sir Ridley added “I miss my brother”, who took his own life in Los Angeles in August 2012.

Gladiator II will be released on November 15 in the UK, with the global premiere taking place in London two days before.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also meet the stars of Gladiator II – Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal – at the premiere with Sir Ridley.