Ed Sheeran says proposals have become a ‘trend’ during his concerts

Singer Ed Sheeran has admitted that proposals have become a “trend” when he performs and revealed that around seven people got engaged during one of his concerts.

The Shape Of You singer, 34, said that his fans tend to pop the question when he plays popular love songs Perfect and Thinking Out Loud.

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant asked the singer if he had heard about the “Ed Sheeran effect”, claiming “marriage proposals globally have gone up 400%”.

Sheeran responded: “There’s become a trend at my concerts where, in either Perfect or Thinking Out Loud, you just hear little cheers from around the stadiums and it is people that get engaged.

“There was one concert where there was like seven proposals, and in my head on like the sixth and seventh one, I was like, ‘Imagine being that bloke, where you’ve planned it out and then five people

propose before, and then it just sort of takes all the wind out of the sails, and you’re like might as well do it now.’

“It’s definitely become a trend.”

Sheeran appeared as a guest on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show to unveil his new song Azizam, which he said means “my dear” in Farsi.

“It means ‘my love’ or ‘my dear’ in Farsi and the producer I made it with is Persian. It was something I’ve just never done before and it was exciting and new.”

Grant, 67, who was promoting his new comedy horror film Death Of A Unicorn on the show, also asked Sheeran who he would like to play him in a biopic.

The Grammy-winning musician said Harry Potter star and fellow red head Rupert Grint, who played him in his music video for Lego House.

“Probably Rupert Grint at this point, or maybe just go full Howard Stern (in Private Parts) and do it myself,” he said.