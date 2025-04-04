Amanda Holden and Alan Carr head to Greece for next BBC series

TV stars Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will head to Greece for their next renovation project on the BBC.

Alan And Amanda’s Greek Job follows on from their trips to Italy and Spain, which saw the duo roll up their sleeves to try their hand at skills from plumbing to painting and plastering.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 54, said: “I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan.

“If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue!

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will travel to Greece for a fourth series of their renovation show (James Manning/PA)

“We’re so excited to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever.”

Comedian Carr, 48, said: “Greece is always my ‘go-to’ place for holiday fun, so it will be strange for me to be packing a hard hat, drill and paint roller in my suitcase instead of my usual suntan lotion and budgie smugglers.

“After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic, with its rich history and culture and let’s not forget the delicious food and drink, it feels like it’s already gearing up to be an unforgettable summer.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and live events, said: “We’re delighted to have Amanda and Alan returning for a fourth series, bringing their signature style of fun, sun and friendship to audiences right across the UK.

“With a new location, a completely new property to transform and some of the world’s most beautiful scenery on their doorstep, we can’t wait to see what magic they create together.”

The eight-episode series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.