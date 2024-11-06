Victoria Beckham thanks daughter Harper for presenting her with award

Victoria Beckham has thanked her daughter Harper for awarding her a prize at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 50, was honoured with the entrepreneur award for her “innovation and dedication to the British and global fashion industry” at Claridge’s hotel in London on Tuesday evening.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, she said: “Such an honour to receive Harper’s Bazaar’s Entrepreneur of the Year award last night.

“Thank you so much #HarperSeven for presenting me with this award… I love you so much!!.

“Thank you for your beautiful words and for being with me on such a special night!

“Entrepreneurship is about striking out on an original path, and I’m proud of my team and the house we’ve built over the past decade.

“Here’s to dreaming big then dreaming bigger. This is just the beginning!!”

Daughter Harper, 13 – the youngest child of former footballer David Beckham and his wife – has previously gone to her mother’s fashion events, as well as the premiere of the couple’s Netflix documentary.

Also at the event, Killing Eve and Silo star Dame Harriet Walter was given the icon award for her theatre, film and TV work, while Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper received the writer prize.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan received the television actress prize, while Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner took home the performance award.

Other winners included musician Raye, One Day actress Ambika Mod, and Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson.