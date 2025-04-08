Mickey Rourke tells Trisha Goddard he will pray for her on Celebrity Big Brother

Former boxer and actor Mickey Rourke will tell Trisha Goddard he will keep her “in my prayers” on tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Tuesday’s episode of the ITV reality show will see the 67-year-old presenter tell The Wrestler star Rourke about her cancer diagnosis during an emotional chat.

Goddard tells the 72-year-old: “I’m living with stage four cancer. I had it in 2008, it came back two years ago.”

Goddard spoke to Rourke about her cancer diagnosis (Ian West/PA)

He replies: “What kind?”

She says: “It was breast cancer and it metastasised but so far so good. I’ve got a really good team in Connecticut that look after me.”

Rourke then said: “I’ve got your name and I’ll keep you in my prayers.”

The Oscar-nominated actor then asked the former Trisha presenter how often she had treatment, to which she replied “every three weeks” and explained that her husband was a “really good guy” and looked after her.

It came after Rourke had asked her if she had ever been on a similar show before, which neither of them said they had been.

Rourke went on to say: “I thought let me just try something new. I decided to isolate and live alone and not have any relationships about six years ago.

“So, a lot of good stuff is coming to me from just being alone.”

He added that his experience of the show so far was “not easy”.

It came after Rourke was sent into the prize room to select a number of rewards to spend the group’s 2,400 points on. They had earned them by performing challenges as the contestants entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in Monday’s launch episode.

He selected a smoothie maker for former Olympian Daley Thompson and Big Brother’s Tasty Takeaway Pass for reality TV star Chris Hughes.

During the show, Rourke will also decide on a power for himself, from immunity from Friday’s eviction, the power to save a fellow housemate from the next eviction, and the power to select a housemate to face the next eviction.

Elsewhere, former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard began an unlikely friendship.

Beard told Sir Michael: “Now I won’t lie, I didn’t think I was going get on with you cause it’s like the Tory thing, but actually I’ve really connected with you tonight.”

Sir Michael, who is known for his mop of blond hair replied: “Yeah, don’t be prejudiced.”

Beard replied: “You know what, I think I’m dead open-minded, but actually maybe I came in here with f****** prejudice, cause I thought, ‘I probably won’t get on with him’, but you’ve been dead funny.”

Celebrity Big Brother saw its 13 housemates introduced on Monday, completed by singer Chesney Hawkes, US singer JoJo Siwa, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, actress Donna Preston, and TV presenter Angellica Bell.

The show continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.