Mickey Rourke could be ‘loose cannon’, says Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best

Celebrity Big Brother co-host Will Best has said Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke could be a “loose cannon” on the ITV1 reality show.

The Bafta-winning actor, 72, known for his roles in Sin City and The Wrestler, entered the house on Monday night alongside stars including US pop singer JoJo Siwa, former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and musician Chesney Hawkes.

“We’ve got to talk a bit about Mickey going in… interestingly, some younger viewers might not really know who Mickey Rourke is,” Best told ITV’s This Morning.

“He’s 72, so he’s in good shape, but he is going to be, I think he’s going to be a bit of a loose cannon, I think it’ll be interesting to see how the other housemates take him,” he said.

Rourke took a while to enter the house, with Best’s co-host AJ Odudu having to push him through the doors.

There were also comments on the way he had looked at Odudu, with comedian Alan Carr telling Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live that “his tongue was hanging out”.

“I mean, he just gave off this aura of like, ‘What am I doing? Where am I?'” Best told This Morning.

“We introduced him on the stage. It’s very clear where you go, right?

“There’s a three or four-metre like runway – ‘through the doors Mickey’ – but he managed to get lost.

Mickey Rourke is a Hollywood actor (Ian West/PA)

“And AJ had to physically shove him in, I thought he was gonna fall over.

“It’s the only time somebody’s been thrown into the Big Brother house instead of getting thrown out, which is what normally happens.”

He continued: “But, look, I think that’s gonna be interesting to see how the dynamic with somebody like that, who is old school Hollywood, who is used to having things their own way, who is used to being treated a certain way, how’s he gonna react when Jack P Shepherd from Corrie starts taking the mick out of him.”

Best also talked about the special prize room, which Rourke had entered without consulting his housemates, and said his actions during Tuesday’s episode “might surprise people”.

Best said: “It was going to be open to the vote amongst them, ‘Who do you think gets to go into that special prize room?’

“Mickey said ‘Me’ and got up and walked in, and Danny Beard was saying, ‘No Mickey, we’re going to decide this.’ So Mickey’s like ‘I’m going in’ … and he just sort of stumbled his way in.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Lucy North/PA)

“So immediately you think, OK, Mickey is going to take it upon himself to be… he’s going to be very selfish in there, but I don’t want to give too much away, it’s going to be all on the show tonight.

“But I think his choices in that room might surprise people, and actually, he might have gone in there with more of an altruistic attitude.

“So I think it’s going to be this kind of interesting thing of like, you think he’s going to be one thing, maybe he’s going to be something else, or maybe not.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1.