Seventh contestant eliminated from The Great British Bake Off in dessert week

Dentistry student Sumayah has become the seventh contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress during dessert week.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 competition saw Dylan named star baker, while 19-year-old Sumayah, from Lancashire, said goodbye to her fellow contestants.

During this week’s set of challenges the bakers made a steamed suet pudding, meringue nests for the signature challenge, and tiramisus with a twist.

Sumayah has become the latest baker to leave the tent (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Sumayah said: “I feel like it wasn’t one specific event that let me down, it was just kind of a series of mistakes here and there.

“I have learned to be more confident in myself and my ideas. You learn a lot from everyone and I feel I am going to take a piece of everyone away with me.”

Reflecting further on the experience, she said: “I’ve learnt that I’m capable of achieving hard things, and to give myself credit for doing so.

“It’s easy to dismiss accomplishments just because you were able to do it, but the amazing support from everyone really opened my eyes.

“Not only did I work hard to achieve what I did, but I am also so privileged to be able to undergo this experience.

Sumayah said she had ‘no regrets’ (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

“I truly have no regrets. The rush and adrenaline of being in the tent was so gratifying, it pushed me to incredible heights that I miss every single day!”

Speaking about what she will take away from the experience, she said: “I like how the tent pushed you to your limit, encouraged stepping out of your comfort zone and really gave way to reaching new creative heights.

“After all the briefs are ridiculous for a reason. I’ve come out a lot more confident in all aspects of my life overall.

“Honestly, it was all so worth it. It was the most unique and formative experience to spend time with such talented and kind people! In short, the real magic was the friends we made along the way.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith said: “I am really sorry to see Sumayah go home. She is so talented and so artistic and her flavours are so bold and imaginative, but I think this week she had a problem.”

– Sumayah will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday November 7 on Channel 4 at 8pm.