Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson expecting first child together

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and his wife, Amy Jackson, are expecting their first child together, a representative for the couple has confirmed to the PA news agency.

On Thursday, the pair posted a selection of photos to their respective Instagram accounts showing actress-turned-model Jackson, wearing a strapless white dress showing off her pregnancy bump, standing beside Westwick.

The couple, who met at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in 2021, got engaged at the end of January and celebrated their wedding over three days in Italy in August.

They were legally married in an intimate ceremony in London, with Jackson wearing a vintage Chanel dress and custom-made Maison Michel hat, before flying out to the Amalfi Coast for the celebrations, the couple told Vogue Italy.

The wedding day was hosted at 16th-century castle Castello di Rocca Cilento with panoramic views of the sea.

Jackson, 32, wore a strapless bodice dress designed by Alberta Ferretti, featuring cascading layers, while Westwick, 37, opted for a Giorgio Armani-designed suit.

The final day of the celebrations saw the bride and groom greet guests at a picturesque garden and beach club on the Amalfi Coast as the sun set.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together (Rebecca Spencer/PA)

“We wanted to recreate a ceremony reminiscent of one of our favourite places in the world – the garden of our new home in the English countryside – that would make us both feel happy and at peace,” the couple told the magazine.

At the time, Jackson wrote on Instagram: “What an unforgettable weekend. Our farewell brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for.”

Jackson already has a five-year-old son called Dre from a previous relationship.

Westwick found fame playing rich schoolboy Chuck Bass in US teen drama series Gossip Girl and has also been in comedy programme White Gold, 2007’s Son Of Rambow, and 2011 comedy film Chalet Girl.