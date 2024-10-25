Primal Scream announce 14-show tour next year ahead of new album release

Primal Scream have announced a 14-show UK and Ireland tour ahead of the release of their 12th studio album Come Ahead.

The 2025 tour will see the Scottish band, who made their name with their third album 1991’s Screamadelica, play gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo, Glasgow’s O2 Academy and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.

The band will be supported by Baxter Dury, the son of Ian Dury, for dates in Bristol, Southampton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham – while Brixton-formed band Fat White Family will support them at the London concert.

It comes as the band prepares to release 12th studio album Come Ahead (Jacob King/PA)

Further special guests are to be announced for gigs in Belfast, Dublin, Leeds and Newcastle.

It comes ahead of the band’s latest album being released on November 8, with four tracks from the album already out.

Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale on October 30 at 10am, ahead of a general sale at 10am on November 1.

The band, fronted by Bobby Gillespie, formed in 1982, and are best known for their albums XTRMNTR (2000), Give Out But Don’t Give Up (1994) and Screamadelica, which merged rock and roll with acid house.

Primal Scream have had three UK top 10 singles and seven UK number one albums.

Primal Scream 2025 tour dates

March 31 – Bristol, Beacon

April 1 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

April 3 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

April 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

April 5 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

April 7 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

April 8 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

April 10 – London, Eventim Apollo

April 11 – Manchester, Aviva Studios

April 12 – Nottingham, Rock City

April 14 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

April 15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

April 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy

April 19 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall