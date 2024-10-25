Primal Scream announce 14-show tour next year ahead of new album release
The tour will see the band play gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo, Glasgow’s O2 Academy and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.
Primal Scream have announced a 14-show UK and Ireland tour ahead of the release of their 12th studio album Come Ahead.
The 2025 tour will see the Scottish band, who made their name with their third album 1991’s Screamadelica, play gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo, Glasgow’s O2 Academy and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.
The band will be supported by Baxter Dury, the son of Ian Dury, for dates in Bristol, Southampton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham – while Brixton-formed band Fat White Family will support them at the London concert.
Further special guests are to be announced for gigs in Belfast, Dublin, Leeds and Newcastle.
It comes ahead of the band’s latest album being released on November 8, with four tracks from the album already out.
Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale on October 30 at 10am, ahead of a general sale at 10am on November 1.
The band, fronted by Bobby Gillespie, formed in 1982, and are best known for their albums XTRMNTR (2000), Give Out But Don’t Give Up (1994) and Screamadelica, which merged rock and roll with acid house.
Primal Scream have had three UK top 10 singles and seven UK number one albums.
Primal Scream 2025 tour dates
March 31 – Bristol, Beacon
April 1 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
April 3 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
April 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
April 5 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
April 7 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
April 8 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
April 10 – London, Eventim Apollo
April 11 – Manchester, Aviva Studios
April 12 – Nottingham, Rock City
April 14 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
April 15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
April 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy
April 19 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall