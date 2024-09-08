Linkin Park on for career-best UK singles chart performance with reunion release

Linkin Park are on course for their career-best UK singles chart performance as their comeback track looks set to rival Sabrina Carpenter for this week’s number one.

The rap-metal band’s new song The Emptiness Machine, their first in seven years after reuniting featuring new singer Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain, is currently on track to finish at number two in the singles chart, behind Carpenter’s Taste.

Linkin Park previously peaked at number six with 2007 single What I’ve Done.

Sabrina Carpenter is on course for her third consecutive week at number one (Ian West/PA)

It comes more than seven years after the band’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, was found dead aged 41 at his Los Angeles home on July 20 2017 after taking his own life.

The Emptiness Machine will feature on Linkin Park’s upcoming eighth studio album From Zero.

Alongside the album the band have announced six arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota as part of their 2024 From Zero World Tour.

Linkin Park are known for songs including Numb and In The End, and have had three number one albums in the UK chart with Meteora (2003), Minutes To Midnight (2007) and Living Things (2012).

If Carpenter does secure top spot on Friday, it will be her third consecutive week at the summit, with her songs Espresso and Please Please Please currently in at number three and four respectively.

Currently in at number five is Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s duet Die With A Smile, which finished at number seven last week.