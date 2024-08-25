Reading Festival apologises for cutting Lana Del Rey’s set short

Reading Festival has said it apologises “unreservedly” to Lana Del Rey and her fans after accidentally cutting her set short.

The 39-year-old Summer Sadness singer performed a host of her hits on the festival’s main stage on Saturday night ahead of producer and DJ Fred Again closing out the day.

However, the US star did not get to finish her set, with videos shared online by festival-goers showing her sitting on the stage watching the final fireworks after her performance got cut off early.

A statement shared to the festival’s Instagram Story on Sunday said: “Due to an error by the Reading production team we accidentally cut Lana Del Rey’s incredible set short by five minutes. We apologise unreservedly to Lana and her fans.”

Del Rey is set to perform at its sister event, Leeds Festival, on Sunday in the same slot.

Last summer, the singer had the power cut off during her Glastonbury headline slot on The Other Stage after she started her performance 30 minutes late.

She was forced to lead fans in an a cappella rendition of her final song Video Games after the power to her microphone was cut.

Del Rey apologised profusely to the audience at the time, urging fans to help her sing the track and then going down to meet them.

After arriving late on stage at Worthy Farm, she had told the audience “my hair takes so long to do” and said “if they cut power, they cut power”.

A few weeks later, she kicked off her British Summer Time (BST) slot in London’s Hyde Park around 17 minutes late but managed to finish just before the curfew.

During her BST performance, she appeared to refer to Glastonbury incident when at 10.05pm, five minutes before her set was originally due to finish, she joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”

Del Rey made no comment in response to the Reading incident.