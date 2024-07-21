Love Island star Dani Dyer announces engagement to footballer Jarrod Bowen

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer and footballer Jarrod Bowen have announced their engagement.

The couple, who share twin daughters together, revealed the news in a social media post captioned “us forever” alongside a ring emoji.

Photos show the couple on a boat with Dyer sporting a diamond ring.

A number of celebrities including singer Kate Nash and footballer Kalvin Phillips congratulated the couple.

Love Island star Georgia Steel, who appeared on series four of the ITV dating show alongside Dyer, wrote that she was “so happy” and also posted some love heart emojis.

Dyer and West Ham player Bowen, 27, share twin daughters Summer and Star, who were born in May 2023.

The reality TV star is already mother to son Santiago, whom she shares with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

The 27-year-old dated Kimmence before she appeared on Love Island and they later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

Alongside her stint on Love Island Dyer is also known for her appearances on Channel 4 entertainment programme Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her famous soap actor father Danny Dyer.

In 2021 she made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up her father’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.