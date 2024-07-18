Sabrina Carpenter announces Short n’ Sweet UK and European tour

American pop star Sabrina Carpenter has announced UK and European dates for her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The singer and actress, 25, has been dominating the UK singles chart in recent weeks with hit songs Please Please Please and Espresso, which is currently sitting at number one.

Carpenter shared the news to her social media pages and said: “Soooo excited to bring the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @rachelchinourir.”

Rachel Chinouriri is an English singer-songwriter who released her debut album, What A Devastating Turn Of Events, in May.

The tour will begin at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 3 next year before Carpenter plays the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on May 6 and London’s O2 on March 8.

She will then play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on March 11 and Manchester’s Co-Op Live on March 13 before crossing the Channel for gigs in Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

It comes after Carpenter became the first female artist in Official Charts history to spend three consecutive weeks at number one and two concurrently with Espresso and Please Please Please.

Carpenter, who gained recognition as a Disney Channel personality before her singing career, has had five top 40 songs in the UK singles chart, alongside her current chart-toppers, with Skin, Feather and Nonsense.

Last month, she performed at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s 2024 Summertime Ball and throughout 2023 and into 2024 she supported pop superstar Taylor Swift across her Eras Tour, which came to the UK in June.

The singer’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, will be released on August 23.