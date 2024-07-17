‘Giant walk-in uterus’ to feature in festival of curiosity and learning

Visitors will get a chance to experience a “giant walk-in uterus” where they can learn all there is to know about menstrual health when a festival of knowledge opens in Edinburgh in September.

The Wandering Womb, created by PhD student Francesca Hearn-Yeates, is one of more than 30 exhibits at this year’s Royal Society of Edinburgh Curious festival, which runs from September 2 to 15.

Now in its sixth year, the free festival will also feature poems composed by a computer, a conversation about feminist cities, and a panel of dinosaur experts discussing the future of palaeontology.

Ms Hearn-Yeates, who studies at the University of Edinburgh, said the Wandering Womb is for everyone, irrespective of whether they have experienced menstruation.

“Over half the world’s population will or has menstruated – so why is it we still don’t talk about periods?” she said.

“The idea behind the Wandering Womb is to give everyone the opportunity to wander into our giant walk-in ‘uterus’ and learn all there is to know about menstrual health.

“Whether you have never had a period, you are well-versed in the art of menstruating, or you’re just at the beginning of your menstrual journey, you are welcome to come along to find out more about the biology behind menstruation and everything that goes alongside it.

University of Edinburgh PhD student Francesca Hearn-Yeates in the Wandering Womb (Stewart Attwood/PA)

“It is an opportunity to learn about different menstrual health conditions such as endometriosis, heavy menstrual bleeding, and polycystic ovary syndrome.

“Not only that, but it is also a chance for people to discover what is considered a ‘typical’ period, and the signs and symptoms that suggest something might not be quite right.”

The festival will also challenge visitors to tell the difference between AI-generated and human-crafted poems in the exhibit Bot or Not, which features five poems from the Scottish Poetry Library alongside five computer-generated pieces.

Bot or Not creator Sam Illingworth said: “By challenging participants to distinguish between AI-generated and human-crafted poems, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation of Scottish poetry and provoke thoughtful discussion on the evolving role of technology in the arts.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to engage with cutting-edge AI while celebrating traditional cultural expressions.”

Professor Martin Hendry, the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s vice-president of public engagement, said: “Curious is the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s way of celebrating its mission to share useful knowledge with as many people as possible.

“The fascinating breadth of topics that are highlighted in the programme, and the unique ways that these topics are being presented, is truly exciting to be a part of.

“Each event promises to be a fun and relaxed space where everyone can learn from and discuss with leading scholars.

“Whether you choose to join in person or online, everyone is welcome at this year’s Curious, just head to rse.org.uk/curious to browse and register for activities.”