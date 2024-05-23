Raye and Lana Del Rey triumph at Ivor Novello awards

British singer-songwriter Raye, American rock star Bruce Springsteen and US musician Lana Del Rey have all been honoured at the 2024 Ivor Novellos.

London-born Raye capped off her incredible recent run of successes by being presented with the songwriter of the year prize at the ceremony held at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was described by Ivor judges as having “the voice of a generation” after the release of her chart-topping album, My 21st Century Blues.

She previously made history at the Brits in March, where she won six awards, the most of any artist in one year, including album of the year.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

However, at the Ivor Novellos, she lost out on best album to Black Classical Music, written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey.

Skepta, Del Rey, KT Tunstall and Bernie Taupin are all gift of the academy recipients so were honoured at the event with their awards.

The 2024 special international award celebrated the career and influence of Del Rey, who has had six UK number ones, and Springsteen made history by picking up an Ivors Academy fellowship.

He was previously named the first international songwriter to be inducted into the fellowship. Springsteen follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney who have been given the body’s highest honour.

Lana Del Ray (Ian West/PA)

Tom Gray, chairman of the Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of the Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it.

“We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that the Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners.”

The rising star award was given to new-wave indie artist Master Peace, while Sir Elton John’s songwriting partner Taupin was honoured with the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music and Scottish singer Tunstall picked up her gong for outstanding song collection.

Taupin has previously been given nine gongs at the event and this one came 50 years on from his first win for Daniel with Sir Elton in 1974.

Central Cee (Ian West/PA)

The PRS for music most performed work went to London-born rappers Dave and Central Cee for the UK’s biggest song of 2023 Sprinter, while grime star Skepta picked up the visionary award.

London jazz ensemble Speakers Corner Quartet and poet Kae Tempest won their first Ivor Novello when Geronimo Blues was named best contemporary song.

The 2023 rising star recipient, Victoria Canal, won best song musically and lyrically for Black Swan alongside Jonny Lattimer and Eg White. The 25-year-old German born musician, who has lived in Spain and the US, also performed her track on the evening.

Winners of best score for films, TV and games went to Oscar-nominated British composer Jerskin Fendrix’s music for surreal black comedy Poor Things, which starred Emma Stone; Arthur Sharpe for BBC comedy drama, The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies; and Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively.