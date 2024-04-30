Actor Damian Lewis excited to perform ‘biggest gig’ at Latitude Festival

Actor Damian Lewis has spoken of his excitement to be performing his biggest musical gig to date at this year’s Latitude Festival.

The 53-year-old, who starred in the TV series Homeland and 2019 comedy film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has been announced for the Second Stage at the event in Henham Park, Suffolk, in July.

He is best known for his performances on screen but released his debut album, Mission Creep, last year, has been on tour and is working on a second album.

Damian Lewis released his debut album, Mission Creep, last year (Rhys Frampton/Planet Earth Publicity/PA)

“I was already booked to come and camp here (at Latitude Festival) with my kids and then I got asked to come and play,” he said.

“It’s a huge privilege, I feel really grateful.

“We’re on the Second Stage, which is a big stage.

“There are potentially going to be up to 8,000 people there, that’s the biggest gig I will have played, so I’m really excited.”

Lewis said he has primarily been an actor but music has “just always been in the background”.

“I used to hop on my motorbike and go around Europe and busk in the summers when I was starting out as an actor, actually,” he said.

Damian Lewis said music has ‘always been in the background’ (Joseph Lynn/Planet Earth Publicity/PA)

“We’ve been putting bands together for wrap parties and things at the end of films, TV shows, that sort of thing.

“I was approached… I was singing on the radio, something a few years back, and got approached – ‘Would you be interested in doing something?’

“Before I knew what was happening I was writing a record and then I had a band and was going on tour.

“It’s been a happy series of accidents.

“I’m loving it so much that I’ve started taking it quite seriously because why not? It’s really fun.”

Lewis said he has “just been in the studio recording the second album – it’s not quite finished yet”, but he is hoping to release it by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, he said he is “very honoured” to have been asked to read the Invictus poem at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8.

“I love what Invictus does, I love the charity, I love all the work it does in sport,” he said.

He said he was asked by someone at the charity rather than by the Duke of Sussex, who will attend the ceremony.

Lewis described Latitude, whose line-up this year includes Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar and Nile Rogers & Chic, as “brilliant”.

– Latitude Festival takes place at Henham Park, Suffolk, from July 25 to 28.