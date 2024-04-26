Channel 4 documentary about Kevin Spacey to feature men going ‘on the record’

A documentary about Kevin Spacey set to air on Channel 4 will feature men going “on the record about their experiences with the acclaimed actor”.

In July last year, the American Beauty and House Of Cards star was acquitted of nine sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Oscar-winning actor Spacey, 64, was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood until allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, with streaming giant Netflix cutting ties with the actor.

Actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted last July (James Manning/PA)

In a new trailer for the two-part documentary titled Spacey Unmasked, a narrator says: “Men go on the record about their experiences with the acclaimed actor.”

The documentary will air on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

The series was previously commissioned in 2022, and billed as a “forensic look at one of the most powerful and respected actors in the world”.

A representative for Spacey has been contacted for comment.