Joel Dommett says he had to ‘dig deep’ running London Marathon as a piranha

Comedian Joel Dommett has said he had to “dig deep” in order to finish the London Marathon while dressed in the Piranha costume from The Masked Singer.

More than 50,000 people ran the 26.2-mile course through the capital on what was a dry and bright day, with highs of 12C.

The Masked Singer host Dommett, 38, ran in the costume, estimated to weigh 8kg, which had first been worn by the programme’s 2024 winner, McFly’s Danny Jones.

Joel Dommett after finishing the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

He told TCS London Marathon after the race: “It was definitely the hardest marathon I’ve done.

“Really had to dig deep. Lots of shouting to myself.

“It probably weighs, I reckon, probably about 8kg, something like that.

“The hard thing was it (the costume) was just banging against my head the entire time.

Ruth Wilson completed the race (John Walton/PA)

“I think I’m about three inches shorter now.”

The TV presenter said he wore it because he “wanted to do it in a different way and raise some money for a great charity” – Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

Other famous faces taking part included comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who was running for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), and actress Ruth Wilson who was running for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Musician Tom Grennan, TV presenter Natalie Pinkham, comedians Ivo Graham and Rosie Jones, Scottish radio presenter Jenni Falconer, DJ Chris Evans and McFly drummer Harry Judd also took part.

Harry Judd said that he gets a buzz from running (John Walton/PA)

Judd, 38, told TCS London Marathon: “The biggest buzz I’ve ever had in life has been from running.

“I love being a musician and it’s an amazing job to have but I get so much from exercise.”

He added that the mental health benefits are “huge”.

Runners of all ages completed the route for charity this year, with a number breaking records in costume.