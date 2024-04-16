Stephen Fry leads celebrities backing cancer campaign call for more volunteers

Stephen Fry is among the famous faces who have backed a campaign led by cancer charities in a bid to recruit a new generation of volunteers.

The actor and writer, who announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018, features in a new video for the Big Help Out campaign which encourages the public to “lend a hand for an hour or a day”.

Macmillan Cancer Support, Cancer Research UK, Breast Cancer Now and Young Lives vs Cancer are among the host of health charities collaborating on the project to boost volunteering across the country.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore is also supporting the campaign (Ian West/PA)

In the video, Fry leads a string of famous faces in saying: “You are not alone.”

Presenter Laura Whitmore, former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins and former Strictly Come Dancing star Dame Arlene Phillips are also among the celebrities who can be seen repeating the campaign slogan.

Fry continues: “I’m one of the millions in the UK who’s faced the battle against cancer. I know the feeling of being alone and the fear.

“But thanks to the NHS, our loved ones and the thousands of volunteers across the country supporting health charities, you are not alone.

“From fundraisers to befrienders, from residential volunteers to campaigners – there’s a network of support ready for you, provided and funded by volunteers.

“Together volunteers make a big difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer.”

Discussing how people can get involved in the Big Help Out campaign, he says: “Whether you can lend a hand for an hour or a day. Your time can changes lives.”

The Blackadder star also encouraged the public to download the new Big Help Out app which helps find ways for people to volunteer and to get involved in the weekend of the June 7 to 9.

The campaign comes after cancer charities saw a surge in the public visiting their websites following the cancer diagnoses of the King and Princess of Wales.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden, who has shared her diagnosis of stage three breast cancer last May before being told there was now “no evidence of disease” earlier this year, also helped launch the app.

She said: “A year ago I was a fit and healthy 32-year-old, I never thought I would get cancer at such a young age.

“Hearing about the recent cancer diagnoses of the King and the Princess of Wales reminds us that the disease can strike any one of us, at any time.

“No one should face cancer alone. I know that the kindness of friends, family and strangers can make all the difference when times are tough.

“I am forever grateful to the volunteers who have supported me on my cancer journey. So this year, to launch the Big Help Out app, we are making a special call to those interested in joining the fight against cancer to get involved.”

The chief executive at Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Volunteers are incredibly important to us at Cancer Research UK, and their impact is felt across every area of the charity. Without them, our work to beat cancer wouldn’t be possible.”

She added: “We’re making progress to beat the disease. In the last 50 years, our work has helped double cancer survival in the UK. But we need people to continue to support us.

“So this summer, we’re delighted to be working with the Big Help Out to raise awareness of the importance of volunteering. Whether you’ve got five minutes to spare or an afternoon, we’ve got activities available to suit everyone.

“Add your voice to our online campaigns, support your local superstore with a donation drop, or spend a few hours cheering on participants at our outdoor events – however you choose to get involved, you’ll be helping to make a difference for people affected by cancer.”