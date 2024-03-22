Jack Black leads star-studded CBeebies Bedtime Stories Easter weekend line-up

US actor Jack Black will kick start Easter weekend on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, alongside new tales from Joanne Froggatt, Justin Fletcher and Tom Hardy.

Kung Fu Panda star Black will pay homage to his panda protagonist film character Po, by reading a story about a panda named Pom Pom from author Sophy Henn on Friday March 29.

The book, titled Pom Pom Is Super, is billed as a story about a panda who attempts to work out what his talents are with the help of his friends.

Black recently starred in action-comedy Kung Fu Panda 4 alongside Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Ke Huy Quan, as well as screen veteran James Hong, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.

Joanne Froggatt will next read Like A Girl from author Lori Degman (BBC/PA)

Downton Abbey actress Froggatt will next read Like A Girl from author Lori Degman, illustrated by Mara Penny on Saturday March 30.

The story follows 24 women who took risks, broke barriers and transformed the world – from civil rights activist, Rosa Parks to astronaut, Sally Ride.

British actress Froggatt said: “Storytelling has always been my passion and I couldn’t be more excited to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“The story is so beautiful and empowering and would be a lovely way to spend a little of the Easter weekend. I hope you enjoy it.”

Meanwhile CBeebies star Fletcher will read a rendition of Bunnies In A Boat by Philip Ardagh and illustrated by Ben Mantle on Sunday March 31.

Tom Hardy will read I Am A Tiger by Karl Newson (BBC/PA)

British actor Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories to complete the weekend line-up on Monday April 1, reading I Am A Tiger from Karl Newson and illustrated by Ross Collins.

It is a tale for April Fools’ day, telling the story of a mouse with a big attitude, who tries to convince his friends he is a tiger.

Over the years, the programme has seen a number of famous faces read bedtime stories, including Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and the Princess of Wales – all of which are available on a newly launched CBeebies Bedtime Stories library on BBC iPlayer.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.