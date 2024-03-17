The Color Purple comes out on top at NAACP Image Awards

Blitz Bazawule’s remake of The Color Purple has come out on top at the NAACP Image Awards.

The film, which is a reimagining of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, won best motion picture at the ceremony which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino took home best actress for her role as Celie in the film, while Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson won the best supporting actress prize for her portrayal of Shug Avery, and Colman Domingo was awarded best supporting actor for his portrayal of Albert “Mister” Johnson.

Fantasia Barrino accepted the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 55th NAACP Image Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The story depicts the growing up and self-realisation of Celie, a young African-American girl, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find fulfilment and independence.

Domingo also won in the best actor category for his role in Rustin, as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Rap superstar Usher won the top gong of entertainer of the year following on from his Super Bowl half-time show earlier this year.

It was also previously announced that the Grammy-winning musician would receive the president’s award during the ceremony.

Usher posed with his award during the event (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oprah Winfrey, who starred in a previous version of The Color Purple in 1985 alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover, made a surprise appearance to present Usher with the entertainment award.

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards were hosted by rapper and actress Queen Latifah.

The NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, was set up in 1909 in response to ongoing violence against black people and is the US’s largest and most preeminent civil rights organisation, with more than two million activists.

Its Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of black and minority ethnic people in the arts.