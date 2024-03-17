Khloe Kardashian tells brother Rob ‘you are enough’ in loving birthday message

US reality personality Khloe Kardashian has wished her younger brother Rob a happy 37th birthday and told him: “You are enough”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, who is the younger sister of Kim and Kourtney and older sister to half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, said she is proud of her brother and dreams for him to be happy.

In a post to Instagram, which included a reel of photos, she said: “Happiest of birthdays to My baby bobby boy!

“I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you.

“I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing.

“And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha!

“I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have.

“God always had a plan!! I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you!

“Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known.

Rob Kardashian is the brother of American businesswoman Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)

“Being your sister is an absolute privilege. Happy birthday king.”

The TV star then bestowed her younger sibling with some advice and told him to surround himself with people who “bring out the best of you.”

“I have so many hopes and dreams for you,” she said.

“I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough.

“I pray you realize that we are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you.

“I dream for you to be happy.

“I want deep peace to enter your life and never leave your side.

“I dream for you to realize your potential on this planet.”

She added: “Be the greatest person you can possibly be. Do things that make you proud.”

“Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you,” she said.

“Believe in yourself and in your journey.

“Continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful.

“Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you.

“Thrive at your own pace.

“Don’t try to be perfect, simply try to be better than you were yesterday.”

Kim posted a photo of her and Rob to the social media platform and called him “the sweetest” and “funniest”.

On her Instagram story Kourtney said Rob was the “best brother in the world”.

Rob shares daughter Dream with US actress and TV personality Blac Chyna.