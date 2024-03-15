Cara Delevingne says her ‘heart is broken’ following fire at her LA home

British model and actress Cara Delevingne has said her “heart is broken” following a fire at her home in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old, who is currently starring in Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London’s West End, posted a video of a fire engine and flashing lights following reports and video footage showing her home in flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said there have been no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters following the blaze at the Studio City address and added that its cause remains under investigation.

Cara Delevingne attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

On her Instagram story, Delevingne thanked the firefighters for helping to save her cats.

She said: “My heart is broken today.

“I cannot believe it.

“Life can change in a blink of an eye.

“So cherish what you have.”

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that showed up to help…”

Alongside a picture of her cats, she said: “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

A post to the LAFD website said: “Firefighters arrived to find a four-storey building with fire showing from the second floor.

Cara Delevingne said her ‘heart is broken’ following the fire (Ian West/PA)

“It took 40 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the fire.

“After firefighters entered the structure to eliminate the remainder of the flames, crews ventilated the building to remove any lingering smoke and conducted a search for any victims.

“No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Delevingne gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Los Angeles home in 2021, which she called her “adult playhouse”.

Her house includes a ball pit, projector screen, trampolines and a pool.

Delevingne’s representatives have been approached for comment.