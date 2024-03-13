Sharon Osbourne reveals who she wants to reach Celebrity Big Brother final

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has revealed she wants Nikita Kuzmin and Levi Roots to be in the Celebrity Big Brother final as she left the show.

The housemates marked the last day on the show for Osbourne, who has been a “celebrity lodger” in the house, with a farewell tea party.

The contestants delivered farewell speeches to Osbourne, who they described as “our Queen”.

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton told her: “You’ve navigated a life that’s been full of excitement and also tribulations and you’ve emerged always tremendously gracious and very well loved.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kuzmin said: “I honestly love you so much. You’re the mother which we all count on and you’ve been so genuine, so kind, you’ve been so much yourself, you’re just our queen Sharon. We love you so, so much and we will miss you dearly.”

TV star Osbourne told her fellow housemates: “I’ve had a great time, met new friends and I’m going to watch you on your paths… and may all your dreams come true.”

Speaking in the diary room, she added: “It’s just been so much better than I could’ve ever imagined.

“If someone said to me, ‘You’re going to come into Big Brother and you’re going to have the best time and you’re going to have fun’, I would have gone, ‘Yeah, right’.

“I never have thought that I would have been in a house with 11 strangers but it’s worked out fantastic and I hope that we can all stay in touch.”

Later in the evening, the housemates give her a round of applause as she left, shouting: “We love you Sharon.”

Before she left, she revealed that Kuzmin and Dragons’ Den star Roots were the contestants who had made the “most lasting impact” on her and deserve to be in the final.

She told a shocked Kuzmin she picked him “because he’s beautiful inside and outside”, and chose Roots as he is “at peace with the world, he only wants good things and he’s genuinely a good guy”.

Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon was also booted out, meaning Louis Walsh and Britton escaped.

Walsh claimed he was “ready to go” but did not want to be nominated again, while Britton said in the diary room that she was shocked as she was “absolutely certain I was off”.

Later in the episode, the housemates played “jelly bean roulette”, answering tricky questions about fellow contestants.

Former X Factor judge Walsh was singled out for a number of unfavourable traits, including being picked as laziest by Britton and least trustworthy by YouTuber Zeze Millz.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith chose Walsh as the biggest game player as he felt the TV star is on the show “for different reasons”.

However, Smith got upset after he was picked by Roots for being the most boring.

The Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

Britton, Osbourne and Walsh also discussed the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

Walsh said: “I just want to know about Kate Middleton, I know she’s a lovely lady,” as he revealed he asked her if she had named her youngest son after him at the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

Britton noted that Kate had “big shoes to step into” as she took on the Princess of Wales title and wedding ring from the late Diana.

Walsh asked if anyone liked Meghan, to which Britton replied: “She’s mysterious. I want to be able to believe what I see, that pretty face and a mother and loving her husband. But there’s also, perhaps, I feel, that manipulation behind all of that.”

Osbourne agreed, saying: “I think it’s all put on, I think she’s acting.”

Britton added that she just wants the Duke of Sussex and their children “to be happy” and she would like him to return to the UK and “make it up” with his brother.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV.