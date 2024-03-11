Ryan Gosling performs hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken at Oscars

Ryan Gosling performed a hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken at the Oscars, which began with him serenading Margot Robbie and ended with a full-blown sing-along with director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera.

The Barbie star donned a bright pink suit covered in sparkling rhinestones with gloves to match to perform the smash hit, which received a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards for best song.

Wearing a stetson hat tipped over his head and sunglasses, Gosling started his performance sitting in the audience by singing to his laughing Barbie co-star Robbie, who appeared unable to contain her giggles.

The La La Land actor then moved towards the stage to reveal songwriter Mark Ronson, who wore a billowing pink shirt as he played the guitar.

Slash was brought on stage as part of the performance (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gosling was then joined onstage by several actors who played Ken in Gerwig’s film, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as a host of dancers in stetsons.

The army of Kens performed an all-singing all-dancing rendition of the song, which included the actor being lifted into the air surrounded by cutouts of Barbie’s head.

British-American musician Slash then delivered a killer guitar solo while Gosling stepped out into the audience.

The actor stopped by actress Emma Stone, who enthusiastically sang along, before he shared the microphone with his co-stars in the front row – Robbie, Ferrera and Gerwig – who passionately joined in.