Liam Gallagher and John Squire land first collaborative number one

Mancunian rockers Liam Gallagher and John Squire have soared to number one with their first collaborative album.

The eponymous debut from former Oasis singer Gallagher and The Stone Roses guitarist Squire outsold their closest competition three to one after raking in 39,400 chart units, according to the Official Charts Company.

It also topped the vinyl albums chart, with 45% of its total sales on wax, as well as being the most-purchased album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops.

Elsewhere in the charts, singer-songwriter Raye’s album My 21st Century Blues has shot back into the top five following her record-breaking success at the Brit Awards last weekend.

Gallagher and Squire’s success marks the Oasis singer’s 14th number one album across his career, eight of them being with the rock band he fronted alongside his brother Noel.

Their acclaimed chart-toppers included their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe and 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

Under his own moniker, Gallagher achieved a further five number one albums including 2017’s As You Were, 2019’s Why Me? Why Not., 2022’s C’mon You Know and two live recording albums – MTV Unplugged and Knebworth 22.

Their record, titled Liam Gallagher & John Squire, is Squire’s first chart-topping album, as The Stone Roses peaked in the charts at number four with their 1994 record Second Coming and 1995’s compilation The Complete.

The guitarist’s previous UK chart best came from his time with alt rock band The Seahorses, as their album Do It Yourself went to number two.

Following the announcement, Gallagher and Squire told the Official Charts: “Thanks to everybody that went out and bought this, it means a lot.”

Gallagher and Squire’s record also knocked Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s collaboration Swing Fever off the top spot, moving it down to number two.

Raye on stage after winning the artist of the year award at the Brit Awards (James Manning/PA)

The lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, has also climbed the charts with his new record The Mandrake Project, which took the third spot this week, and Yard Act’s second studio album Where’s My Utopia? has entered the chart at number four.

Raye rounds off the top five with her debut record, which has sprung up the charts from its previous position of number 103.

Last weekend, the London-born star took home six awards in the same year – two more gongs than previous record holders.

Her total haul on the night included album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

Before the award show, she was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize since it began in 2022.