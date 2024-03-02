Raye makes Brit Awards history with six gongs

Raye made Brit Awards history as she secured six gongs, the most by an artist in a single year.

The London-born star sealed her triumphant sweep of the awards ceremony as her record, My 21st Century Blues, was named album of the year.

She was also named artist of the year, best new artist and R&B act.

Raye on stage after winning artist of the year (James Manning/PA)

She won song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake and was also handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.

The prize, which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

Raye on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Visibly crying as she collected the album of the year prize, her sixth of the night, she said: “You just don’t understand what this means to me.”

She added: “Is this happening right now? I’m so sorry… I’m ugly crying on national television.

“I’m so proud of this album. All I wanted was to be an artist.”

She brought her grandmother Agatha with her up on stage, and told the crowd that her middle name was Agatha in her honour.

She added: “My grandma is awake ’til 3am praying for me and my beautiful sisters.”

The singer came into the ceremony with seven nominations, beating the six received in previous years by Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams.

Collecting the songwriter gong earlier in the evening, she said: “Whilst I’m here I just want to have a meaningful conversation about giving songwriters master royalty points.”

She added: “It can be net costs, it doesn’t have to be at your expense, it just means if the songs win big, the writers get to win big too.”

She only lost out on one prize – when Dua Lipa was named best pop act.

Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for best pop act (James Manning/PA)

During the show, she captivated the crowd with a medley of her showstopping songs.

When Kylie Minogue took to the stage to collect the global icon prize, she paid tribute to the London-born star.

She said: “I’m just going to be sobbing with Raye, Raye you did that.”

She added that “there’s a part of me that’s the 14-year-old girl in the room dreaming of making music”.

Talking to music students in the room, she said: “I just feel your promise and I’m so excited for you.”

Kylie Minogue was named global icon (Ian West/PA)

“I love you, and I will always love you, you have my heart.”

Minogue closed the show with a medley of her biggest hits, including Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, All The Lovers, Slow, Padam Padam and Love At First Sight.

Earlier in the evening, Dua Lipa opened the ceremony with a performance of her new hit Training Season.

Sza has won the international artist of the year, while supergroup Boygenius – made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – was named best international group.

American singer Miley Cyrus won international song of the year for her track Flowers, and sent a video message saying: “Thank you for giving me somewhere to wear this dress,” she said while paying tribute to fans for enjoying the upbeat hit track, about break-ups, “throughout the world”.

Cyrus added that the message was “short”, like her clothing.

The hip hop/grime/rap act Brit Award was handed to Casisdead, while Calvin Harris won best dance act. He kissed his wife Vick Hope as his name was announced and his collaborator Ellie Goulding stood up and cheered.

Calvin Harris with wife Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Accepting the prize, he said: “Ellie, I wouldn’t be on this stage this year if it wasn’t for you, what you brought to Miracle was unbelievable.

“I couldn’t have done it with anybody else in this room.”

He also offered his thanks to “my beautiful wife”.

Jungle was named best group while Bring Me The Horizon was named best alternative/rock act and Chase & Status were named best producers.