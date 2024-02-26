Ricki Lake reveals 30lb weight loss ‘without relying on drugs’

American former talk show host Ricki Lake has revealed she has lost 30lb (13.6kg) without relying on pharmaceutical weight loss drugs.

The 55-year-old Hairspray star said she had made a commitment to get healthier and is “so, so proud” of what she has achieved alongside her husband Ross.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months.

“On October 26th 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier.

“My husband Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs.

“I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)

“But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

Weight loss injections, championed by celebrities including businessman Elon Musk, were originally created to treat people with type 2 diabetes and other weight-related health issues.

In recent months, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has spoken about her use of the drug Ozempic in her quest to lose weight.

In her post Lake also said she “was a bit worried” that her body would not drop the pounds “like it had in the past” due to her being perimenopausal.

Ricki Lake said she is ‘so, so proud’ of what she and her husband Ross have achieved (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I am so, so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong.

“I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

The TV personality shared a selection of photos including one of her on a hike with her husband and another that showed them hugging.

She also posted a graph that showed how her weight had dropped to 140.8lb (63.9kg).

The actress is known for playing the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray.

She took part in the UK singing show The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and had previously taken part in the US series of The Masked Singer.