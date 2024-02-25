Shropshire Star
Close

In pictures: Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie stun on SAG Awards red carpet

It marks the last major US awards show ahead of the Academy Awards next month.

Published
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals

Hollywood stars appeared alongside their British counterparts at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The ceremony, which comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history, marks the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month.

Stars including Meryl Streep, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Jeremy Allen White were among the famous faces who shone on the grey carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Meryl Streep arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Idris Elba arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Margot Robbie arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Sir Kenneth Branagh arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Emily Blunt arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Cillian Murphy arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Carey Mulligan arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
30th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Robert Downey Jr won two awards for Oppenheimer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular