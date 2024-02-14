Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet join co-stars in Dune: Part Two photocall
Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in cinemas on March 1.
Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet could be seen laughing together as they attended a photocall for Dune: Part Two.
Wonka actor Chalamet, 28, reprises the role of Paul Atreides in the film while Pugh, 28, makes her debut as Princess Irulan.
The English actress opted to wear a black jumpsuit which featured a split down the leg that showed off her giant silver platforms.
She finished the look with a number of silver earrings, and a jagged looking choker that matched her bracelet.
Chalamet, meanwhile, paired a white, textured, scale-look jumper with brown leather trousers and matching boots.
The pair have worked together previously and starred in Greta Gerwig’s reimagining of Louisa Alcott’s Little Women in 2019.
The duo were joined by their fellow co-stars, including Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, Zendaya.
The 27-year-old American actress and singer portrays Chani in the film and looked chic in an oversized, purple, tailored suit and a slicked back plait which almost reached her calves.
Elvis actor Austin Butler was bare chested underneath a lavender suit and waist coat, which he paired with a chain.
The 32-year-old plays the bald and eyebrow-less villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, in the film.
French actress Lea Seydoux, known for starring in 2013 film Blue Is The Warmest Colour, wore black, leather-look trousers with a white shirt featuring horizontal stripes and a wide roll neck.
The film star, 38, who portrays Lady Margot Fenring, was also joined by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson who wore a black ensemble paired with a dark lip.
American actor Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck, and Mamma Mia! actor Stellan Skarsgard, who portrays Baron Harkonnen, also attended the photocall.
Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated science fiction sequel will follow Paul Atreides and his mother who join forces with Chani and the Fremen to get revenge against the evil House Harkonnen, whose members have killed most of his family.
Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.
