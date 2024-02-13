Cillian Murphy graces cover of GQ’s March magazine

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will grace the cover of GQ’s March magazine and discuss his experience working with Christopher Nolan.

The Oscar-nominated actor delves into why he does not watch his own films and has stopped taking photos with fans in the interview.

Murphy, aged 47, said that Nolan once had his mother deliver a script for an upcoming film to him.

Cillian Murphy said he has stopped taking photos with fans (Gregory Harris/ GQ)

Murphy said: “Every previous Nolan script had been dropped off by Nolan or one of his family members.

“So, like, it’s been his mum who’s delivered the script to me before. Or his brother, he’ll go away and come back in three hours.

“Part of it has to do with keeping the story secret before it goes out. But part of it has to do with tradition.

“They’ve always done it this way, so why stop now? It does add a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It suits me.”

Christopher Nolan’s mother delivered a script to Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

The father of two added that working on a Christopher Nolan set feels like a “private, intimate laboratory”.

He said: “Even though he (Nolan) works at a tremendous pace, there’s always room for curiosity and finding things out, and that’s what making art should be about, you know?

“There’s no phones but also no announcement, everybody just knows. And there’s no chairs because he doesn’t sit down. Sometimes a film set can be like a picnic.

“Everyone’s got their chairs and their snacks and everyone’s texting and showing each other f******, you know, emojis or whatever.”

Cillian Murphy says he prefers to ‘say hello and have a conversation’ with fans instead of taking photos

Murphy discussed how his life changed for the better after he stopped taking photos with fans.

The Golden Globe award winner said: “I don’t do photos. Once I started doing that it changed my life.

“I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation.

“I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine and they’re just like, I feel so bad. But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day.”

Murphy gained worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 epic biopic.

The film grossed nearly a billion dollars globally at the box office.

Murphy will feature in the March issue of British GQ and its available via digital download and on newsstands on February 27.