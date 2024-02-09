Amanda Holden steps out in floral dress for BGT auditions in Greater Manchester

TV judge Amanda Holden has stepped out in a blue and black floral dress for Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Greater Manchester.

The ITV reality competition is set to return to screens later in the year for its 17th season as the judges look to find the next best entertainment act, who will perform in front of the royal family at the Royal Variety Performance.

Braving the cold Holden, 52, opted to wear a light blue overcoat paired with red nails and gold bracelets on the red carpet on Friday.

Amanda Holden arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Completing the look, the actress and presenter wore her hair in loose curls and donned gold hoops as well as black stilettos for the occasion.

She was joined by fellow panellist and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli who joined the show in 2023, replacing comedian and actor David Walliams, who had been a main stay on the talent contest since 2012.

The Italian choreographer, 68, was seen in black boots, white trousers and a black suit jacket that had flowers emblazoned on it.

Bruno Tonioli is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere, head judge Simon Cowell chose his trademark blue jeans and also wore black gloves, sunglasses and a long-sleeve grey top.

It comes as the 64-year-old hit back at claims made in a newspaper that he was dealing with a “mystery illness”.

In an Instagram post, he said: “I just found out according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness’.

Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)

“For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights.

“Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester – I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!”

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also snapped outside The Lowry in Salford, both wearing dark-coloured suits.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the red carpet (Peter Byrne/PA)

The presenting duo, who chat to talent before they go on stage, also helm I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Singer and judge Alesha Dixon was spotted on the red carpet in a chic, tailored grey suit which featured a cropped jacket and deep trouser pockets.

The 45-year-old wore her hair in an up-do that showed off her round black earrings.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, who “captured the heart of the nation” with his high-vis inspired routines, was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent.