The Cure member sends support to Morrissey as he receives ‘medical supervision’

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell has sent well wishes to Morrissey after it was announced the singer was under “medical supervision for physical exhaustion”.

It comes after the former frontman of The Smiths, 64, had to cancel a number of tour dates in the US over the weekend.

A post to the singer’s Instagram page, attributed to tour manager Donnie Knutson, said: “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion.

“He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and will remain in Zurich.”

Morrissey, full name Steven Patrick Morrissey, had been due to play at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California on Friday, and at the Kia Forum, also in California, on Saturday.

Both venues said the concerts, which were to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seventh studio album You Are The Quarry, had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Following the news, The Cure keyboardist O’Donnell said he was “sorry to hear” Morrissey was unwell in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “Sending him hugs and wishing him a speedy recovery X.”

Morrissey performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year, The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke died aged 59 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Smiths’ original line-up comprised Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and Rourke.

The English rock band had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs including Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

The demise of the Manchester four-piece was one of the most spectacular in the UK music world, the fallout of which saw Joyce and Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties in 1989.

The band, powered by the songwriting partnership of Marr and Morrissey, split up in 1987, having released albums including The Smiths and Meat Is Murder and earning three top 10 hits.

Following their split, Morrissey went solo and produced a string of hit albums including number one records Viva Hate, Vauxhall And I and Ringleader Of The Tormentors.