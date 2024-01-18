Love Island star Georgia Harrison shocked as ex Joshua Ritchie enters the villa

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has been surprised by her ex Joshua Ritchie entering the reality show as the latest bombshell.

Series one islander Joshua, 29, ruffled feathers during Thursday’s episode by choosing to take Georgia, Hannah Elizabeth and Georgia Steel all on a date.

As the islanders relaxed the the pool, Hannah announced: “I’ve got a text, I’m shaking, I’ve got a text.”

The message read: “Islanders, Georgia S, Hannah, Georgia H, you have all been picked to go on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #NewBoyEnergy #GoGetItGirl”

The news caused all the girls to cheer with excitement before they helped each other get ready for their dates.

The trio were then taken to a romantic waterside location where Joshua was waiting with a bottle of fizz.

When it was Georgia H’s turn, she looked shocked to see him but said she was “glad” he was coming into the villa.

However, she wanted to clear the air first by explaining to him that while they were previously dating she had gotten frustrated after he had been rude to her when they were on holiday in Ibiza.

“You got cancelled for a bit, you really deserved it, but I found it in my heart to forgive you because I’m spiritual,” the 20-year-old added.

She also told Joshua she was currently seeing how things go with Anton Danyluk in the villa as she felt he was a “gentleman”.

When asked if he might have a chance he if pursues things again, she replied: “He (Anton) might be in trouble.”

During the other dates, Georgia S said it was “nice to see” Joshua again, but admitted she was one of the “most coupled up” in the villa.

He asked if she would be open to getting to know him, to which she said “it would be a challenge” as she was happy with Toby Aromolaran.

During his date with fellow series one islander Hannah, she thanked him for picking her as she admitted she was having “a bit of a different experience from last time”.

She added: “I’m coupled up with Anton and he’s boss… but we’re just like brother and sister straight away.”

The model told him she is the “same old Hannah” from when they first met nine years ago, but now she is a mother of a four-year-old boy.

She added: “I obviously make sure that I do have a life. I don’t really flirt, I don’t go on dates.”

Whereas Joshua said he felt he had changed and matured “a lot” since he was last on the show.

After they all returned to the villa, Georgia H told her fellow female islanders that she had known Joshua for nearly 10 years and that they had “always had a flirtation”.

She added: “Around this year, we were dating for a little bit. It was going in a good direction but we had a really big argument in Ibiza over a club table and now he’s here my head’s a little bit gone.

“We’re compatible in every way to be honest, but maybe it’s just not been the right time.”

While Joshua told the male islanders that he enjoyed the dates but that he was not going to reveal who he liked most.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the contestants were told that the female islanders would get to choose who they wanted to be coupled up with next.

However, as Joshua was the new arrival, he was told he would be given the chance to choose who he wanted to pair with first.

Love Island continues on ITV2.