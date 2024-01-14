Extra alleges Mia Goth kicked him in the head on MaXXXine set

An extra has alleged in a Los Angeles court filing that British actress Mia Goth kicked him in the head on the set of slasher film MaXXXine.

James Hunter claims as a background actor on the latest instalment in the X series, which follows on from the success of X and Pearl, he was covered in fake blood and told to lie in the ground and play dead.

He says in April 2023 he “laid in the dirt for several hours, enduring ants and mosquitoes” and during the scene Goth was supposed to step over him.

After a few takes playing “dead parishioner”, he alleges the actress was warned about being nearly stepping on him.

Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The filing to the Superior Court of California, county of Los Angeles states: “In the following take, defendant Goth intentionally kicked plaintiff in his head with her boot.

“The kick in the head caused plaintiff to immediately experience headache and stiffness in his neck.”

Mr Hunter says he reported the incident and was told filming would continue.

Following the shoot ending, he alleges that Goth “laughed” at him in the bathroom and, after removing his costume, left for the day.

He claims the next day he was was banned from the film set and was diagnosed a few days later with concussion at Placentia-Linda hospital in Placentia, California.

Mr Hunter alleges he “has continued to suffer, symptoms of the head trauma, including disorientation, vertigo, migraines, nightmares, and severe emotional distress” and has filed a civil action of battery against Goth.

He also also filed action on A24 Films LLC, Goth, and director Ti West claiming wrongful termination.

Goth has starred in all films in the X film series, which focus on a female protagonist and have been directed and written by West.

The origin story, Pearl, was also written by Goth and she has served as a producer on the project.

The 30-year-old is in a relationship with American actor Shia LaBeouf, who she starred with in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, and they have one child.

Goth, West and A24 Films have been contacted for comment.