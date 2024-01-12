Hannah Spearritt is not choosing S Club songs for Dancing On Ice

Hannah Spearritt has appeared to rule out performing to S Club 7 songs while skating on Dancing On Ice.

The singer, 42, is partnered with professional Andy Buchanan for the ITV1 show which is due to return on Sunday.

Spearritt said her “health journey” of being in recovery from an autoimmune condition was a reason for joining the latest series.

She said: “There was just a few things that really made sense that made me want to do it and take on the challenge and it’s been such an eye opener in terms of like, entering the world of an ice skater… they obviously are amazing at what they deliver and it’s been an incredible journey to kind of go out of your comfort zone.”

Andy Buchanan and Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

She added: “No, we won’t (be using S Club music)…. nothing planned.”

Spearritt, who has also acted in EastEnders, Primeval and Death In Paradise, is a founding member of S Club 7 with hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Following the death of band member Paul Cattermole in April, she did not tour with the 1990s pop group in the UK last year for the 25th anniversary.

She said she “wouldn’t want to be away” from her two children with Primeval actor Andrew-Lee Potts.

The band, now known as S Club and featuring Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh, will be playing US dates next month.

Asked if she has had support from other members of the band for Dancing On Ice, Spearritt said: “I’ve just been getting my head down and focusing on the dancing… I don’t even know who’s coming to the first show but obviously it’ll be my family.”

Sylvain Longchambon and Roxy Shahidi (Ian West/PA)

Actress Roxy Shahidi, known for playing Leyla Harding in ITV soap Emmerdale, said she is “really excited” about her daughter coming to watch the ice skating show.

She said: “I think one of the things I’m most anxious about is being away from her because I have not spent much time away and so that’s a big thing for me but I think once I’ve got over the first week or two, I’ll find my rhythm and (get) her coming to watch and I think it’s just going to be such a fantastic experience, just once in a lifetime.”

Shahidi is partnered with Sylvain Longchambon.

She will face celebrity contestants including ski jumper and former Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, radio presenter Adele Roberts, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford when the series begins at the weekend.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.