Stacey Solomon says she was taken to hospital in Jamaica and given IV drip

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she was taken to hospital and hooked up to an IV drip while she was on holiday in Jamaica.

The Loose Women star, 34, said it was the day before she was due to travel home, along with her husband Joe Swash and their children, when she realised that she was ill.

On a video posted to her Instagram story, the TV personality said: “The day before we were travelling home I started to feel a little bit fluey.

“So I was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting that flu that everyone’s got’…

“That’s alright we’re going home tomorrow.

“So I’ll just get through it, get over it and carry on.

“So I carried on and then as the day went on, it just got worse.

“So I was like ‘You know what Joe you take the kids to dinner. I’m just gonna go to bed. I don’t feel great. I need to sleep this off.’

“And then he got back from dinner took one look at me and rang my sister and my mum because he was like ‘she looks a mess’.”

Solomon said that her sister, who is a nurse, started to take care of her.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)

“Every time she checked my temperature, all I remember was her not saying anything,” she said.

She added: “What she said to me afterwards was my temperature was going up and not coming down and she was like, ‘that is not a good sign’.”

According to Solomon, she was ill enough that they had to call the medical team inside the hotel.

“The nurse came down and took one look at me and put an oxygen mask on me and then she was covering me in wet towels and my temperature was still too high,” she said.

“So she literally said: ‘She needs to get to the hospital’.”

She went on: “I was perfectly normal. Absolutely fine one minute and the next minute, I’m not joking I was in in a hospital on an IV drip with an oxygen mask on.”

Solomon said that she started to feel better when she got the IV drip put in, and said the doctors eventually discharged her so that she could fly home.

Speaking to her social media following while being back in the UK, she said: “Today, just now, is the first time I’ve been like ‘yes, I’m starting to feel like a normal human again’.”

Solomon met former EastEnders star Swash in 2010 when she won the ITV1 show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Swash was presenting I’m a Celebrity… Extra Camp.

The couple married in 2022.