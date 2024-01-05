GMB stars send support to Kate Garraway after death of husband Derek Draper

Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins have led messages of support to their fellow Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway after she announced her husband Derek Draper has died aged 56.

Garraway said the former lobbyist and political adviser died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus in a post to social media on Friday.

The TV presenter, who married Draper in 2005, often provided health updates about her husband on the ITV morning programme and fronted two documentaries about how their lives changed following his illness.

In the comments of Garraway’s announcement post on Instagram, Reid wrote: “Our whole hearts are with you all.”

Fellow presenter Hawkins said she was “desperately sorry” to hear the news.

She added: “Kate, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. So much love to you all.”

Richard Arnold, who fronts the entertainment coverage on Good Morning Britain, said: “By your side always.”

Derek Draper has died at the age of 56 (Tim Ireland/PA)

ITV host Lorraine Kelly also sent her sympathies, writing: “So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love.”

This Morning host Alison Hammond said the crew of the ITV mid-morning show were “sending our love” to Garraway and her two children while presenting the show on Friday.

She said: “We just want to say, all of us here at This Morning, we’re sending our love to you Kate and, of course, Darcey and Billy.”

Garraway shared two children with Draper, Darcey and Billy.