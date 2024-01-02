Simon Rimmer describes ‘heart-breaking day’ as he announces restaurant closure

TV chef Simon Rimmer said “it’s a heart-breaking day” as he announced the closure of his restaurant Greens in West Didsbury, Manchester.

Rimmer, 60, who is a co-presenter on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, had opened the vegetarian restaurant with friend Simon Connolly in 1990.

On Tuesday he posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, explaining that an increase in rent and a general rise in prices had made the business “unviable.”

He said: “Well, this is a very sad day.

“After 33 years of running Greens in Didsbury we’ve unfortunately had to close the door.

“Our landlords have increased our rent by, on the region of 35%.

“The cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people and general food costs have meant that the business, unfortunately, has become unviable.

“So with immediate effect we’ve unfortunately shut the door.

“It’s a heart breaking day.

“I’d like to thank every single member of staff that’s worked for us over the years, every single customer that’s come through the door, our amazing suppliers, our neighbours, our friends and anybody who has ever set foot inside the door.

“I can’t believe I’m actually doing this message. Big love.

Simon Rimmer at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Thank you for the last 33 years and hopefully we’ll see you in Sale.”

Rimmer and Connolly launched a second Greens site in Sale in 2022, which will remain open.

In a joint message shared to Connolly’s Instagram page, the pair explained it was “impossible” for the business to continue.

The message read: “With great sadness we have had to close the doors on Greens, Didsbury for good after 33 fantastic years.

“We can no longer make it work – our landlord has increased our rent by 35%, that together with increases in power, food and staff costs have made it impossible for us to continue.”

It added: “Our sister restaurant in Sale is still open and we’d love to see you all in there to help the Greens story continue.

“If you have a reservation with us we’ll be in touch.

“Love, thanks and keep terrifying carnivores, Simon and Simon.”

Rimmer is known for his appearances on the BBC’s Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen, Recipe For Success and Celebrity Mastermind.

In 2017, he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, performing with professional dancer Karen Hauer.