White Lotus’ Will Sharpe to star in new romantic comedy series by Lena Dunham

The White Lotus star Will Sharpe and Hacks actress Megan Stalter will star in a new romantic comedy by Lena Dunham.

The 10-part Netflix series, titled Too Much, will see Stalter play Jessica, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties who takes a job in London after her relationship breaks down.

After she arrives she will meet Felix, portrayed by Sharpe, who she finds she has an unusual connection with.

Too Much will star The White Lotus feature Will Sharpe and Hacks actress Megan Stalter (Netflix/PA)

The series will follow their journey and see them ask the fateful question – do Americans and Brits speak the same language?

Netflix has said it will be an “ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is”.

American writer Dunham, who created the Bafta and Golden Globe winning TV series Girls, has co-created the project with her husband, British musician Luis Felber.

She has also written and directed the series, which is being produced by Working Title Television, who co-produced the classic rom-com Love Actually, and Dunham’s media company Good Thing Going.

Luis Felber and Lena Dunham (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dunham said: “This is a show that is very close to my heart – created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors – the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends – and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me.

“Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

The series will also feature original music from Felber.

Production is set to begin in the UK in 2024.