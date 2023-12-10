Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley crowned winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley have been crowned the winners of reality singing show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Over the past eight weeks the competitors have sung, danced and acted their way to the final to secure the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London.

Announcing the winners of the ITV1 show on Sunday, host Zoe Ball said: “I can now reveal that the winners of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream are Stevie and Tobias.”

The competition has seen 14 aspiring musical theatre performers take to the stage each week to impress a panel of judges comprising comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, Glee star Amber Riley and Les Miserables actress Samantha Banks.

Musical theatre teacher Doc, 22, from Glasgow, was vying for the role of Sophie with Esme Bowdler, 23, a barista from Chester.

Tobias Turley, 23, a singing waiter from Somerset, took the title of Sky against Owen Johnston, 25, a theatre usher from Belfast.

During the 75-minute show, broadcast live on Sunday, the finalists performed to the song Mamma Mia before Doc sang Thank You For The Music and Bowdler sang My Love, My Life.

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus offered the contestants a heartful message and said: “I just wanted to say a huge congratulations to each and every one of you on making it to the finals.”

Mamma Mia! the musical, featuring songs from the back catalogue of Swedish supergroup Abba, has been on stage for decades and in 2008 the movie was released, starring Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper.

The winners will make their West End debut in seven weeks, on Monday January 29 2024.

West End and tickets for Mamma Mia! starring Doc and Turley are on sale now.