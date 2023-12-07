Anne Robinson ‘dating Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’

Former Weakest Link star Anne Robinson and the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles are in a relationship, according to reports.

The TV star, 79, has reportedly been dating the retired cavalry officer, 83, for the last year.

Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks to contestants and her catchphrase “you are the weakest link, goodbye” when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

Andrew Parker Bowles (PA)

The TV presenter went on to host Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, becoming the first female to take the role.

She stepped down from the hot seat in 2022 and broadcaster Colin Murray was later named as the permanent new host.

Robinson has one daughter, Emma, from her first marriage to the late Charles Wilson, which broke down in 1973.

She divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

Andrew Parker-Bowles shares two children with his former wife Camilla (PA)

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.

After the King’s divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, Charles and Camilla wed in April 2005 at the Guildhall in Windsor.

Parker Bowles and the Queen have remained friends, with the former Army officer among the select guest list for the King’s coronation earlier this year.