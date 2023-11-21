The Rolling Stones announce North American tour after new album

The Rolling Stones have announced a tour through North America off the back of their recent album.

The rock band will begin their Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds, which takes its name from the group’s first collection of original songs for 18 years, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 28 next year.

The tour hits cities throughout the US and Canada and ends in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, according to the band’s website.

In May, the band will appear at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in Louisiana, Glendale’s State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

There are stops at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio, Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, Colorado, and Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois, during June.

July will also see two dates at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, before the group returns to the US with a performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The record Hackney Diamonds earned the band their 14th number one in October.

It was their first studio album with new songs since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The current line-up includes long-standing guitarist Keith Richards, singer Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Steve Jordan replaced Watts.

The tour will have pre-sale tickets available from November 29 before the general sale begins on December 1.